Europa League! Tickets for the match “Spartak” – “Leicester”

Red and white!

Spartak’s next rival in the Europa League group stage is Leicester. The match with the English team will take place at the Otkritie Bank Arena on October 20 and will start at 17:30 Moscow time.

According to the letter received from Rospotrebnadzor, the maximum permitted stadium capacity is 30% of the arena. Accordingly, 13,500 tickets for stands A, B, C and D will be sold.

Rospotrebnadzor draws attention to the fact that each fan must have a QR code of the vaccinated or recovered.

Ticket sales for the game against Leicester begin today and will take place in three stages.

The first (from 14 to 15 October) is a priority period for season ticket holders 2019/2020 and season 2020/2021.

The second (October 15) is the priority period for Fan Cardholders.

The third (from 16 to 20 October) is a free online sale at tickets.spartak.com.





Fans will be able to purchase up to four tickets.

Children’s tickets for any sector of Grandstand C can be purchased with a 50% discount. Children under 7 years old enter the stadium free of charge without the right to occupy a seat.

Pay special attention: buy tickets only on the official website tickets.spartak.com and beware of scammers! If you purchase tickets on other resources, you may have difficulties getting into the arena and taking a seat.

Our club earnestly asks each of the guests of the stadium to comply with all the necessary sanitary and anti-epidemic rules: a social distance of at least 1.5 meters, the use of masks, and hand disinfection using sanitizers installed in the arena. Serious attitude to the aforementioned rules and vaccination against coronavirus will help to fill the stands of the Opening Bank Arena at 100% as soon as possible.

See you at the match of your favorite team!