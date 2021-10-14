Experts predicted Bitcoin will take off next week

Sharla Hamblin
MOSCOW, Sep 19 – PRIME. This week, Bitcoin managed to grow by 7% and gain a foothold at $ 48,000. According to CoinGecko, the capitalization of the main cryptocurrency has increased to $ 905 billion. RBC-Crypto experts predicted whether Bitcoin will continue to grow next week.

POSITIVE SITUATION

Nikita Zuborev, senior analyst at Bestchange.ru, believes that the market is positive due to fundamental factors that instill confidence in investors. According to him, as early as next week, bitcoin may rise in price to $ 50 thousand.

“According to the most optimistic forecasts, bitcoin will be able to gain a foothold above 50 thousand dollars by the end of next week. Before the start of growth, an impulse of at least 46 thousand dollars is possible,” the analyst said.

Zuborev also listed the fundamental factors that support the rate of the main cryptocurrency in an upward trend. This is, first of all, another purchase of bitcoins by MicroStrategy, the launch of trading in digital assets by the popular American broker Interactive Brokers, as well as the opening of access to cryptoassets to PayPal clients from the UK and the accumulation of a large number of bitcoins by “whales”.

MOVING TO 50 THOUSAND DOLLARS