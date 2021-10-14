facts you might not know about the movie “Moulin Rouge”

It’s hard to believe, but the movie “Moulin Rouge!” 20 years! Until now, we are happy to revisit the love story of the poor writer Christian (Ewan McGregor) and the courtesan Satine (Nicole Kidman), who are forced to hide their feelings because of the rich Duke. Baz Luhrmann’s musical has been in the top 100 best films of our time for two decades.

Broken rib

A scene from the movie “Moulin Rouge!”

On the set, the actress broke a rib twice! The first time it happened was because of Ewan McGregor, who dropped his partner while dancing. The second time around, the corset was the culprit. Nicole tried to achieve the same thin waist as Vivien Leigh and the dresser’s assistant tightened the corset tighter. As a result, the newly healed rib cracked a second time.

Refusal to shoot

Shot from the film “Panic Room”

Immediately after the end of filming “Moulin Rouge!” Nicole had to go to star in the cult thriller Panic Room. But because of the ill-fated rib, the actress had to abandon the role, which eventually went to Jodie Foster at the last moment.

Back problems

A scene from the movie “Moulin Rouge!”

To get used to the role of the one and a half meter artist Henri Toulouse-Lautrec, John Leguizamo had to constantly walk on his knees. Then the legs were removed in post-production. However, even though special knee pads were made for the actor, he started having back problems, from which John suffered for another 5 years!

Other actors

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Initially, Leonardo DiCaprio and Heath Ledger were considered for the role of Christian. But DiCaprio, according to the director, did not come out with his voice and dropped out of the competition. Catherine Zeta-Jones, Courtney Love, Kate Winslet and Renee Zellweger have all claimed the role of Satine, but none impressed Luhrmann as much as Kidman.

Green fairy

The inimitable fairy who appeared after drinking absinthe was played by Kylie Minogue. And at first the directors wanted her to have an alter ego. And so he was supposed to be played by Ozzy Osbourne. As a result, for some reason, this idea was abandoned, leaving only Ozzy’s cry in the film – in the original it sounds just when the fairy’s eyes turn red.

2 years on songs

Director Baz Luhrmann 2 years before filming was engaged in knocking out the rights to all songs. He personally went to see Paul McCartney and Elton John to sign the contract. But The Rolling Stones refused the honor of being featured in the film. In any case, the perturbations were justified, as the Moulin Rouge won an Oscar, Golden Globe and Bafta Award for Best Music.

The most expensive piece of jewelry

Still from the movie “Moulin Rouge!”

The film featured not only colorful costumes, but also decorations. For example, the very necklace that the Duke gave to Satine is not a props at all, but real diamonds. It was made by designer Stefano Conturi for 4 months: 1308 diamonds and a 2.5 carat sapphire. The necklace is still considered the most expensive piece of jewelry ever made for a movie. Now its cost is estimated at more than $ 3 million.

Death during filming

Baz Luhrmann and Nicole Kidman. Photo: Vince Bucci / Getty Images

On the very first day of filming, Baz Luhrmann’s father died. However, the director managed to visit him before his death, and the elder Luhrmann told his son: “What are you doing here? Get back to work! ” So the very next day filming resumed.