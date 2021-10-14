FIFA series will be renamed to avoid monetization restrictions and large payouts

Recently, it was made clear that the FIFA series will be called differently. It seems that the reason is now known

Recently, in a press release, the American corporation Electronic Arts announced a possible renaming of the FIFA football series. The games have been released under this name since 1993.

Later it became known that EA had applied for the registration of a new trademark “EA Sports FC”. The division of EA that works on sports games is called “EA Sports”.

Now analyst Daniel Ahmad (Daniel Ahmad) drew attention to an article by The New York Times. It was reported with reference to people that they are familiar with the course of negotiations between EA and the FIFA organization, that the essence of the dispute is financial.

Firstly, FIFA wants to charge double EA fees (1 billion + every 4 years) for the license, and secondly, they cannot decide what should be included in the “exclusive rights”. As they write, FIFA wants to limit the “exclusive rights” EA, so that they apply only to football games.

As the journalist suggests, FIFA is doing this to try to find an additional source of income – to monetize the remaining rights. On the contrary, EA is not happy with such a limitation of monetization (we are talking about monetization opportunities besides the game itself). EA wants to be able to explore other businesses in the FIFA ecosystem, such as highlights (highlights / video clips) of real football matches, video game arena tournaments, or even digital products like NFT (non-fungible token).