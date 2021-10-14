first frames from the new issue of “Ice Age”

On the air of Channel One, the third episode will be shown on October 16 at 17.30.

A new season of “Ice Age” has started on Channel One, in which professional figure skaters stage numbers with artists. In the third episode, couples will skate to music from famous movies.

Roman Kostomarov and Anna Starshenbaum, for example, will change into red robbers’ overalls from the series “Paper House”.

Agatha Muceniece and Alexander Enbert, in the best traditions of the golden era of Hollywood, will perform a romantic act based on My Fair Lady.

Gela Meskhi and Yana Khokhlova will show the incomparable tango from The Smell of a Woman.

Evgenia Medvedeva and Danya Milokhin will be annealed on ice again. They will play the Joker and Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad.

“Danya, I congratulate you on getting to very good people! – Timur Rodriguez announced happily. – The project will enrich you as an artist. Grow not as a blogger, but as a person! “

By the way, the performance will be judged by Tatiana Tarasova, Tatiana Navka, Maxim Trankov, Yulia Baranovskaya and Timur Rodriguez.

And this is how we will see the other participants in the show.

