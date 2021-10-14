first frames from the new issue of “Ice Age”

On the air of Channel One, the third episode will be shown on October 16 at 17.30.

The third issue of
Evgenia Medvedeva – Danya Milokhin. Photo: Channel One

A new season of “Ice Age” has started on Channel One, in which professional figure skaters stage numbers with artists. In the third episode, couples will skate to music from famous movies.

Roman Kostomarov and Anna Starshenbaum, for example, will change into red robbers’ overalls from the series “Paper House”.

Anna Starshenbaum - Roman Kostomarov. Photo: Channel One
Agatha Muceniece and Alexander Enbert, in the best traditions of the golden era of Hollywood, will perform a romantic act based on My Fair Lady.

Gela Meskhi and Yana Khokhlova will show the incomparable tango from The Smell of a Woman.

Yana Khokhlova - Gela Meskhi. Photo: Channel One
Nikita Presnyakov is completely unrecognizable …

Natalia Zabiyako - Nikita Presnyakov. Photo: Channel One
Evgenia Medvedeva and Danya Milokhin will be annealed on ice again. They will play the Joker and Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad.

“Danya, I congratulate you on getting to very good people! – Timur Rodriguez announced happily. – The project will enrich you as an artist. Grow not as a blogger, but as a person! “

Evgenia Medvedeva - Danya Milokhin. Photo: Channel One
By the way, the performance will be judged by Tatiana Tarasova, Tatiana Navka, Maxim Trankov, Yulia Baranovskaya and Timur Rodriguez.

And this is how we will see the other participants in the show.

Yanina Studilina - Vitaly Novikov. Photo: Channel One
Yanina Studilina – Vitaly Novikov. Photo: Channel One
Ksenia Borodina - Dmitry Soloviev. Photo: Channel One
Ksenia Borodina – Dmitry Soloviev. Photo: Channel One
Tatiana Volosozhar - Fedor Fedotov. Photo: Channel One
Tatiana Volosozhar – Fedor Fedotov. Photo: Channel One
Daria Melnikova - Maxim Marinin. Photo: Channel One
Daria Melnikova – Maxim Marinin. Photo: Channel One

