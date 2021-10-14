For which the footballer of “Bayern” and the French national team Lucas Hernandez was given six months in prison – October 14, 2021

10 october Lucas Hernandez together with the French national team became the winner of the League of the Nations. In the final, his team beat Spain (2: 1). Everything seemed to be going well in the life of the 25-year-old Frenchman.

But a few days later, Hernandez began to have serious problems. The Madrid Criminal Court sentenced him to six months in prison for violating the ban. Here’s why the Bayern and France defender could end up behind bars.

In the life of Hernandez, a story surfaced four years ago

In February 2017, while still a player at Atletico Madrid, Hernandez had a quarrel with his girlfriend Amelia de la Hose Lorente. Lucas was accused of domestic violence, but both sides were to blame. Then the local court sentenced both to 31 days of community service and forbade them to approach each other closer than 500 meters.

Soon the couple reconciled, and in the summer of the same year, Lucas and Amelia even got married. They went on vacation to Miami, and upon their return were detained at the Madrid airport. The wife managed to avoid arrest. She proved that she was unaware of the injunction. Hernandez was also released, but later a Madrid court sentenced him to six months in prison. Although the prosecutor’s office demanded a year in prison.

Note that if they returned to Madrid on different flights, then the defender of the French national team would have been able to avoid punishment. But now on Tuesday, October 19, he needs to appear in court.

Hernandez’s lawyers tried to appeal. However, it turned out that the footballer did not fulfill his obligations to the court in the form of community service. So the lawyers’ complaint was quickly dismissed.

Now Lucas and Amelia have a son, Martin. In an interview with Le Parisien, Hernandez told how he loves the baby, mentioning the difficult relationship with his father – ex-football player of Toulouse, Marseille and Atlético Jean-Francois Hernandez.

“Father? Theo (Lucas’ brother) and I have not spoken to him for over 13 years. Even after winning the World Championship, he did not call me. Now that I myself have become a dad, I realized even more — my dad did a terrible thing by abandoning his children.

I can’t imagine leaving my own son. I would never do this, even if I had to sleep under a bridge for the happiness of my child! ”Hernandez said after winning the 2018 World Cup.