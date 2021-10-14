Former Director of Dubai Financial Regulator Joins Binance Team

Former Director of Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) Mark McGuinness has joined Binance as the head of regulatory affairs. This was reported to ForkLog by the company.

According to the press release, McGuinness has over thirty years of experience as a leading financial services regulator. At DFSA, he led international collaboration efforts and also served as Chief Decision Making Officer.

Prior to joining the DFSA, McGuinness served as International Affairs Officer for the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. In addition, he has advised the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

McGuinness said in a statement that with the rapid adoption of blockchain technology and the proliferation of cryptocurrencies, there is a need for a deeper understanding of the industry by governments and regulators.

“I strive to bridge this gap to create an advanced regulatory framework,” he said.

Hiring a specialist follows a whole host of regulatory concerns for Binance. Over the past several months, financial supervisors of several countries, including the UK, the Netherlands, Italy, Poland, Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Africa and a number of others, have issued warnings to investors regarding the company’s activities.

Against this backdrop, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao issued an open letter in which he spoke about the exchange’s plans to ensure compliance and protect customers.

In August, the company introduced mandatory user verification and recruited former US Treasury investigator Greg Monahan as an anti-money laundering officer.

In September, former Europol darknet specialist Niels Andresen-Reed joined Binance’s security team.

Recall that in the same month, the platform hired a former special agent. IRS Tigran Gambaryan as Vice President for Global Intelligence and Investigation.

In October, Binance President Brian Schroeder took over as CEO of the branch, replacing Brian Brooks, who left the company.

