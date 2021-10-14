Former Zenit footballer Yuri Zhirkov – about a quarrel with Roberto Mancini: “I answered him with an aggressively bad word.”

Former defender of the Russian national team Yuri Zhirkov spoke about Roberto Mancini when he worked with a coach at Zenit.

– He came as a very serious person. We even had a conversation that he wanted to buy me from Lazio. Thank God I didn’t buy it!

– And why? What?

– He didn’t even see me in the first team when he came. There were moments when I just found fault. Once he came up and said that I was not standing there. I asked where needed. He pushed me 15 centimeters and started swearing, calling me all sorts of words. I asked what the difference was. In general, I found fault constantly. Either I run badly, then something else. We had a game scheme, how to move in the defense of the team, and we had to do acceleration exercises according to the Italian system. Then four defenders leave, and those who are in reserve come out. I went out, ran, and he started swearing again in Italian. I already swear at him!

– You swear at him? Not kicked out of training for this?

– There was a game in Turkey where he shouted to me: “Overlap!” (overlap – eng). I answered him aggressively with a bad word – “You go!” – and he replaced me. After that, I spent five or six games in a deaf reserve, – said Zhirkov on the YouTube channel Sychev Podcast and Denis Kazansky.

Zhirkov left Zenit in the summer of 2021.

At the moment, the footballer plays for the LFL club “Aminevo”.

