Formula E: Qualification format will change in 2022

The qualification format, which operated in Formula E until last season, which ended in mid-August in Berlin, on the one hand, guaranteed unpredictability, on the other, raised questions, because it often happened that the strongest riders were in the most disadvantaged position, as they dropped out of the fight first.

But already in 2022, interesting changes may occur, since a draft of a new format has been submitted for approval to the FIA, which must now be considered by the World Motor Sport Council.

The previous qualification format assumed that the riders were divided into four groups in accordance with the positions in the individual championship standings, i.e. the first to enter the track were those who entered the first six, the second – those who took places from 7th to 12th, etc. The six best-performing riders then continued to fight in the final session, which was called Superpole.

The new format assumes that the riders will be divided into two groups, each with 11 cars. Participants in each group are given 12 minutes to complete fast laps, after which four riders who showed the best results will enter the next session. These eight drivers will continue to fight in the quarterfinals, the top four will advance to the semi-finals, and then the fastest two will lead the battle for pole in the final.

If such a proposal is ratified by the FIA ​​World Motorsport Council at a meeting that will take place on Friday, then for the first time the qualification, organized according to the new format, we will see on January 28 at the stage in Saudi Arabia, from which the eighth season of the electric championship will begin.