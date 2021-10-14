“Gasly feels that Red Bull and Uncle Marko ####### are his,” says Ex-F1 pilot Albers – Auto

Former Formula 1 driver Christian Albers shared his thoughts on the fate of Alpha Tauri pilot Pierre Gasly, who is controlled by Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko.

Gasley has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that he is not returned to Red Bull. At the same time, the Frenchman has not yet left the Milton Keynes team system.

Pierre Gasly: ​​”Red Bull’s contract with Perez is disappointing – I am having the best season in the history of Toro Rosso and Alpha Tauri”

“The problem is suffocating contracts with Red Bull. The only one who does not have such an agreement is Max Verstappen, and the rest have serious problems. You can’t just go somewhere – in that case, you need Uncle Marco.

If you look at Gasley’s stable performances, as well as life outside of Formula 1, you can see his disappointment. Pierre feels that Red Bull ###### (cheated) him, with all due respect, ”Albers said on the De Telegraaf podcast.

Albers also remembered Daniil Kvyat, who was replaced by Verstappen in 2016:

“I think the attitude towards pilots is very disrespectful. The man was on the podium and was kicked out after the next race. Let’s be honest, that doesn’t make any sense.

This is all Helmut Marko, but they draw conclusions. The team has stopped putting pressure on Alexander Albon, is not putting pressure on Perez, so Red Bull learns from mistakes. However, it’s still Dr. Marco’s old-fashioned Austrian style.

I can only say one thing – they won’t do that to Max. Then they will have problems with [отцом Ферстаппена] Yos. When Max came to Red Bull, Marco first handed out cuffs left and right. Now he does not dare – those days are already in the past. “

