Gennady Orlov – about the Russian national team, Karpin, Zenit Juventus in the Champions League – October 14, 2021

The well-known commentator Gennady Orlov, in an interview with Sport24, spoke positively about the performance of the Russian national team in the October selection matches for the World Championship, and also shared his thoughts on Zenit’s upcoming games in the RPL and the Champions League.

– The Russian national team achieved a result in the October matches, but there are questions about the game. Should we be happy or upset?

– In the match with Slovakia Karpin bluffed. He played four defenders, but put the attacking midfielders at the extreme. And from the first minute everything turned out as he wanted. Terekhov and Sutormin constantly attacked. And it was right. Slovaks did not expect this. And due to these flanks, Shkrinyar scored for himself. The pressure worked. But after that the game, of course, changed. It was a failure. And the quality of the game, especially in the center of the field … Nothing worked out, it didn’t work out.

But in the second half, when the third center came out, it became easier. And with a great advantage of the Slovaks, the Russian team won. Goalkeeper Safonov also played well. Just brilliant. Helped out several times. The game was a success. In such cases, you can say that you are lucky. But in reality, Karpin had a game plan.

And after the second match, Karpin himself said that he did not expect such agility from his players. And the truth is – they played so collected! Everyone tried to show what he was capable of. Of course, this game made us all happy. And we believe now that our team is fighting to get to the world championship. And we won’t be whipping boys. Therefore, the second match gave a lot of positive emotions.

All players complete tasks. Sutormin was the captain. And how he tried! How he ran for 90 minutes! There should not always be only talented football players in the team, to whom the football God gave a lot. We also need artisans, laborers. Every team has them. The meaning of football is in a collective game. One complements the other.

But I must say that the Slovaks played more literate than the Slovenes. They also have more experienced players. Therefore, Slovenia was somewhat easier for us. But our team played well. It was the best game under the leadership of Karpin. And now, it seems to me, the team has a good psychological background in order to prepare for the next matches in November.

– How do you feel about Karpin’s initiative with different captains each match?

– Karpin said it was just a rag. He does not attach much importance to it. Yes, we had captains, Igor Netto was, Boris Mikhailov was in hockey. In teams, the captain is always a guide, the first assistant to the head coach, who on the football field will suggest all the ideas that are being laid, maintain the game discipline. But now we do not have such a charismatic personality. And Karpin took this path. It justifies itself so far, this way. What difference does it make to us who the captain is, by and large?

Everyone thinks that the team captain is usually the most experienced player or the most respected person. But we do not have this in the team yet. Therefore, they pass the bandage like a baton. And for the same Sutormin, it seems to me, it was an additional motive. That’s why he worked so hard, tried. And it helped the team in the end. Everything the head coach does should benefit the results. And they are. Therefore, his experiment has been successful so far.

– Can Artem Dziuba be useful to this team? Or is his time in the national team out, at least while Karpin is at the helm?

– It’s up to Karpin to decide. It is difficult to answer this question. They have some kind of personal relationship. As a player, Dziuba would certainly help. But as now in this team, which has achieved success … Let the head coach decide.

– Zenit will play in Tula on Saturday. There will definitely not be Azmun and Barrios. Karavaev and Claudinho are in doubt …

– Claudinho will definitely not be. He’s injured. Karavaev is already in the general group. Maybe it will. But you can’t take risks either. Zenit has a match with Juventus ahead. Therefore, it is better to release stunt doubles now. And all the main players should prepare for the match with Juventus.

– Are these big losses for Zenit in the context of the match with an outsider? Or is Semak’s team obliged to beat Arsenal with any lineup?

– The word “must” is not suitable for sports. Rather, it is a person who must fulfill his daily obligations. In sports, every match is a new life from a blank slate. Miodrag Bozovic knows how to set up a team. He’s a good coach. And, of course, Arsenal will try. Listen to Semak’s interview. He is not being cunning when he says: “Our team is not better than everyone else.” We have such a championship. Look at the results. Zenit is now four ahead. But this is a negligible advantage. And all teams are approximately equal. Of course, in Zenit the players are more skilled, more successful, they play for the national teams. But Arsenal will fight. There is no need to doubt this. And Zenit needs to prepare for a very serious game.

And here, of course, the question of these guys – Krugovoy, Mostovoy and all the others who are sitting on the bench. So they should appear, show themselves and win places in the main team. Now is just a good chance for this.

– Do you think Semak and the players will keep in mind the games against Juventus and Spartak, which will be held next week?

– Semak is constantly asked about this, and he always replies that he is preparing for the next match. And after Spartak there will be Dynamo. Semak has already passed so many championships. He’s experienced. And for him, this is a normal professional attitude. You need to prepare for every match ahead. Whole groups are working, the coaching staff is studying the opponents. Therefore, any coach will tell you that you need to take points in every next match. And in every match, players have to fight and validate their contracts. Indeed, the contracts do not say that it is possible to play badly in several matches. This does not happen.

– And about Juventus. Do you think Zenit will have a chance to win? Or would a draw be a good result considering the Champions League results in recent years?

– I say that every match is a new life. And you tell me about the past years. Forget about the past years. Now we need to remember that Zenit played well against Chelsea and beat Malmo. This is a new tournament, a new time, new people. The question is in Deyan Lovren, who is already ready to play. This will be a reinforcement. But only that Lovren, who played for the Croatian national team. He needs to be in good shape.