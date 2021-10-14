Halle Berry, 55, waves her fists as an MMA fighter in the first trailer for Punches

Netflix Streams First Sports Drama Trailer “Blows“, which became the directorial debut for the winner of the” Oscar ” Halle Berry… She also played the main role.

55-year-old Beri played in the film a mixed martial arts fighter who decided to return to the ring many years after the end of her sports career … The full description of the plot sounds like this:

“Jackie Justice (Berry) is a mixed martial artist who retires from the sport in disgrace. The heroine is plagued by setbacks, and although the last fight was many years ago, she is still stifled by anger and regret. Her manager and boyfriend Daisy (Adan Kanto) persuades her engaging in a brutal clandestine battle to gain the attention of the battle league promoter (Shamir Anderson), who can bring Jackie back into the ring, but the path to redemption is unexpectedly intertwined with personal motives when Manny (Danny Boyd Jr.) appears on Jackie’s doorstep – the son she gave up in infancy. “

In addition to Beri, Adrian Lenox, Sheela Atim, Stephen McKinley Henderson, as well as the reigning champion starred in the film. UFC Valentina Shevchenko…

The release of the film will take place 24 november…

