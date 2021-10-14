Halle Berry tries to become a mother and returns to the ring in the trailer for the movie “Beats”

In the new film, she played the former MMA fighter Jackie, who once left the ring and now works as a cleaner. She does not intend to return to sports, but everything is changed by her son, who moves to her after the death of his father.

The streaming service Netflix has published a trailer for the movie “Blows” (in another translation – “In bruises”). It stars the American actress Halle Berry, known for her films Gothic, X-Men, Die Another Day and Monster Ball.

The boy, left by the heroine as a child, is grieving at the loss and takes his mother with hostility. “We are still strangers to each other, but I am all that you have,” says Jackie to his son in the video.

In addition to Berry, the film stars Adam Canto, Shamir Anderson, Danny Boyd Jr., Adrian Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko and Stephen McKinley Henderson. The film will be Berry’s directorial debut.

Strikes will premiere in select theaters on November 17th. The feed will appear on the stream platform on November 24. This isn’t the only collaboration between Netflix and Berry. In the future, the actress will also star in the spy thriller Our Man from Jersey and the sci-fi drama Mothership.