Hamilton to win title by 8 points from Verstappen, F1 TV Forecast – Auto reports

Formula 1 official website expert and former driver Jolyon Palmer shared the forecast for the remaining six races of the season on F1 TV.

After the Turkish Grand Prix, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is six points ahead of Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

“It is very difficult to predict. Maybe Austin suits Lewis a little better. But then we move to Mexico, where Mercedes has always had problems with cooling, height – I think Max will win. In Brazil, Max has to win again – he has been good there in recent years, and we will see a fairly serious lead in the championship.

However, the Mercedes is very fast now and we will return to the standard circuit. Qatar and Saudi Arabia are new tracks, but they seem to be fast and should suit Mercedes, Palmer said.

Thus, the competitors should approach the final race of the season with a difference of one point. Palmer believes that Hamilton is able to win and increase the final lead to eight points:

“Verstappen won in Abu Dhabi last year, but Mercedes is traditionally strong on this track. I think, given the current situation – “Mercedes” is good, the team found speed after the summer break – I rather see Lewis win. “

The expert admitted that there are many unpredictable factors affecting the balance of power:

“Reliability is always a concern in the final stages of the season. The co-pilots performed brilliantly in Turkey – can they play their part?

What is Ferrari capable of? The team is very strong now. Can they come into play and get in the way [Хэмилтону и Ферстаппену] constantly take first and second places? “

“Mercedes” rolled Verstappen on the track (seemingly) under the “Red Bull” because of the nuances of the asphalt. They zeroed out the main force of the car

Europress found a driver better than Bottas and Verstappen at the Turkish Grand Prix. Mazepin was sent to the bottom of the rating to Vettel, Hamilton – only 5th

🏎All about Formula 1 in your social networks:

Facebook | VK | Twitter | Telegram | Instagram