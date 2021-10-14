“He didn’t want to hear about injuries, it was hard. But we had a good relationship, he made me a champion, ”Lingard reports on Mourinho – Football

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard spoke about his work under Jose Mourinho, who led the team from 2016 to 2018.

“I just returned after the 2018 World Cup when I injured my groin. I always run a lot, 12-13 kilometers per match. This has consequences, but I always managed to force myself to keep playing. But this time it was different. I couldn’t continue, I just stopped running after a few matches. I couldn’t train, I couldn’t play. My body just refused me this.

Then the coach was Jose Mourinho, and, let’s say, he did not like when his players are injured. He didn’t want to hear about it.

I told him, “Boss, but it’s not my fault, is it?”

But we generally had a good relationship. He was kind to me. He trusted me before this injury situation, let me out for important matches. We won trophies and he made me a winner. He just knew how to find these resources in you.

He also enjoyed maintaining personal relationships with the players. Sometimes I saw all sorts of messages from him on the smartphone – he was just in touch. It seemed very strange at first. He called and asked, “Hi Jesse, how are you?” And I answered: “Um, everything is all right, I am resting, I am watching TV.” Then there was an awkward pause, and I asked how he was doing.

It was funny. And, frankly, it showed how much he cared.

But in terms of injuries … Yes, it was hard. He didn’t want to hear about it, ”said Lingard.