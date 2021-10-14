Head coach of “Kairat” Kurban Berdyev: how is the former coach of “Rubin” and “Rostov” in Kazakhstan

The Russian national team is torn at the World Cup 2022. Command Valeria Karpina is gaining points even where it should not be according to the logic of the game, and is already ahead of Croatia in the standings. After leaving Stanislav Cherchesova in addition to Karpin, several more specialists applied for the post of head coach. And among them was Kurban Berdyev… Then the “Championship” reported that the President of the RFU Alexander Dyukov he was recommended as an experienced domestic coach. Berdyev was really seriously considered, but then the plans of the RFU changed.

Before the story with the Russian national team, Berdyev was in the shadows for some time, and in August he returned to work. How’s the Rubin legend doing? Let’s tell you now.





Berdyev is back in business! He hasn’t trained in two years

How is Berdyev doing?

So, Berdyev became the head of Kairat in August this year. Before that, the club parted ways with the Belarusian coach Alexei Shpilevsky. The team took the third place in the championship of Kazakhstan and was five points behind the leader. During the summer break, “Kairat” decided to invite Berdyev to improve his position in the championship race. And it didn’t work out very well.

At the moment, “Kairat” takes the same third place, but is already nine points behind the first place. According to our source in Kazakhstan, Berdyev was tasked with taking the title, but in fact the team’s position only worsened. The club also counted on the European spring, but Kairat now occupies only the third place in the group of the League of Conferences.

They expected more from an experienced coach, but the problems are not limited to the results. Berdyev instills his signature defensive style in the team and plays five defenders. This infuriates the fans – they booed the coach after the first two matches. Moreover, the fans demanded the return of Shpilevsky. The results with the Belarusian specialist were also not top-notch, but he played attacking football.

If you think that only the fans do not like Berdyev’s work, then you are mistaken. “There is no game as such. Berdyev plays defensive football. The players inside the team are already unhappy with the fact that they act like this against outsiders, ”our source said.

Will Berdyev leave Kairat?

Berdyev was invited to Kairat on a six-month contract until the end of the season. The agreement also provides for an extension option for two years. According to our source, while there is no talk of Berdyev leaving the team, but the fact remains: the specialist does not fulfill the tasks assigned to him.

In “Kairat” they expected that Berdyev would lead the club to the championship. But now the team has practically lost their chances for the title. The probability remains only mathematical. There are three rounds left until the end of the championship. To win back nine points of lag is practically unrealistic. “It turns out that Berdyev took a step back. And there is no game, people are booing him, ”our source summed up.

But Berdyev was really expected in the Russian national team. Many fans and experts wanted to see him as Cherchesov’s successor. Judging by the results of the national team (the game fades into the background due to personnel problems), the choice in favor of Karpin was at least not a failure. And Berdyev would like to wish him luck. This is a big figure for Russian football.