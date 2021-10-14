Helmut Marko on the end of the season at DTM: “Van der Linde should just be disqualified” – Auto

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko called on the DTM management to disqualify Audi driver Kevin van der Linde for his actions in the last stages of the season.

In the last two runs, van der Linde has knocked out Red Bull driver Liam Lawson twice, with whom he was competing for the title.

Red Bull and Ferrari almost took the title from Mercedes in the main races in Germany. The Germans were saved by command tactics in the final

“It was an absolutely brainless maneuver performed by van der Linde. This is not the first time this has happened. He also bumped into Liam Lawson from behind at Hockenheim. I watched the replay – later he almost took out one of the Mercedes as well. Such a person should simply be disqualified.

Does DTM even have a system of penalty points? Because he acted like this all season, and at the end, among other things, he continued to attack Mercedes when he had no chance of winning. In my opinion, this is obviously unsportsmanlike behavior, for which one should be fined accordingly.

He should simply be disqualified. In Formula 1, where there is a system of penalty points, he would have automatically scored so many that he would have been disqualified for at least one race, ”said Marco.

