“Hi Alex, this is Wayne.” Gretzky interviewed Ovechkin

NHL Best Sniper Wayne Gretzky (894 goals) interviewed Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin after the New York Rangers match.

– Hi Alex, this is Wayne! – Gretzky introduced himself in on the air of TNT channel…

The Canadian then asked if Alexander’s game had changed a lot with his age.

– This is a completely different season compared to the past, which I would even call strange. Then everything was strange, starting with the training camp. Now we knew the date when the opening match would be, what should we prepare for when the season began. This is a completely different matter.

We see how the NHL is getting stronger every year, what changes are going on. New players come who also want to score goals, to show themselves well in attack. And you yourself have to keep up when the younger generation is coming, ”Ovechkin said.

In the first match of the new season, the Capitals beat the Rangers 5-1 on their ice. Ovechkin scored two goals and made two assists.

Ovechkin peaked at 732 in the regular season and finished fifth in the NHL’s best snipers list, beating Marcel Dionne (731).