“Hit even more often”: the governor commented on the home defeat of Baltika with a new coach

The Governor of the Kaliningrad Region Anton Alikhanov called the result of the next match with the participation of Baltika “terrible”. Our players lost to Volgar Astrakhan in the match of the 17th round of the FNL.

“So play and lose? Hit even more often. We played well. The result for a home meeting is terrible, ”Alikhanov wrote on the club’s Instagram page.

On Wednesday, October 13, the meeting at the Kaliningrad stadium ended with a score of 2: 0 in favor of the guests. Both goals were scored in the second half. The double was designed by Volgar midfielder Artyom Simonyan. At the 59th minute, the footballer closed the cross, and 18 minutes later sent the ball into the goal with a long-range shot.

Baltika scored 21 points in 17 matches and is ranked 13th in the FNL table. Volgar is in 19th position.

The defeat was the first for the team at the Kaliningrad stadium this season and for the new coach Sergei Ignashevich.

“We had a good game, but I feel like we are lacking in class. The game consists of different segments. Somewhere you need to defend, play on the defensive, somewhere to run out into the attack. You need to be able to accumulate strength both in attack and defense. To bring attacks to mind, but the team wastes a lot of emotion. We all have very high expectations. Unfortunately, we do not justify them now, ”the head coach explained after the meeting.