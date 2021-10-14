How Albania will be punished, Ronaldo and Pukki are breaking records, Hungarian fans and helpless England

Tension was in the tyrannical air, and in case of failure, it was felt that the Albanian fans could do something bad.

In case of victory, the Albanian national team scored 19 points and would come close to England.

The additional tension of the fight was betrayed by the fact that both teams are fighting for the second place in the group. I… The British are now in the lead here with a margin of only 3 points (after yesterday’s unsuccessful match at Wembley with the Hungarians, but more on that below), they have 20 points, the Poles after the victory in Tirana – 17, the Albanians – 16.

Therefore, I do not agree with my colleagues who believe that the Polish national team was the clear favorite of this match. If we played in Poland, yes, it would be easier for the Poles, but we played in Tirana. Before the match it seemed to me that it would be an equal game with an unpredictable outcome.

The current national team of Albania is quite a strong team, it is very difficult to play with it. A large group of footballers play in Italy, and in Serie A, some in Spain and Hungary.

They greeted the Polish anthem with a deafening whistle, although this often happens in more prosperous countries.

All the most unpleasant things began in the 77th minute, when Karol Svidersky scored a goal with an excellent shot. Poles celebrated their success right next to the podium of angry Albanian fans. Bottles with drinks immediately flew from there, it’s good that they were plastic. French referee Clement Turpin interrupted the match and took the teams to the locker rooms.

The forced break lasted almost 20 minutes. The fans continued to rage, chanting obscene shouts at the Poles. The announcer in the stadium warned several times: if order is not established in the stands, the game will not continue. In this case, the Albanian national team would definitely have recorded a technical defeat. Like Montenegro in that memorable match with the Russian national team.

Then the game resumed. In such an explosive atmosphere, the Poles still brought the match to victory.

Now it remains to wait how UEFA will punish Albania. Take off his glasses? Banning home games in Albania? Or at home, but without spectators? And, of course, there will be some kind of fine.

RONALDO AND POOKKI RECORD MAN

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick yesterday in the match with Luxembourg (5: 0). He scored two goals from the penalty spot, one from the field. These were his 113th, 114th and 115th goals for the national team. The Portuguese broke the seemingly eternal record of former Iranian national team striker Ali Daei (109 goals for the national team) in a match with Ireland on September 1, and now continues to break away.

Finland’s striker Teemu Pukki also made history, but only in Finnish football. Yesterday in Astana, he scored two goals against the national team of Kazakhstan (2: 0), and surpassed on goals for the national team of Finnish football legend Jari Litmanen.

Pukka now has 33 goals for the national team, Litmanen has 32.

THE ENGLISH HAS NOT CREATED ANY MOMENT

The England national team approached the match with Hungary in the rank of the undisputed favorite. The Hungarians in the previous round lost at home to Albania 0: 1, and before that they lost to the Albanians and away.

In general, the Hungarian fairy tale that we saw at Euro 2020 seems to be over. The British apparently believed that victory at Wembley would fall at their feet. It was not so …

But the match began with excess. Even during the previous meeting of these teams in Budapest, local fans insulted the players of the England national team on racial grounds. In particular, it went to Raheem Sterling.

Wembley was attended by a rather impressive group of fans of the Hungarian national team. They booed the English team players who knelt as part of the BLM action, and then clashed with the police at the stadium. The police were even forced to use batons to restore order.

The British started the game in an academic manner, rolling the ball in the opponent’s half of the field, looking for opportunities for a dangerous attack, but to no avail.

In the 24th minute, an unobvious penalty was awarded to England. Luc Shaw was knocking out a high flying ball, being on the very line of the penalty area, and then the former player of the youth national team of France, and now naturalized Hungarian Loic Nego, who was trying to play on this high ball with his head, burst into the frame.

On the replay, it was clearly visible that Shaw first knocked out the ball, and then the Hungarian’s head tried to reach him. The former Frenchman collapsed on the lawn, began to pretend to be tormented. Although on replay, it seemed that Shaw did not even touch his head with his foot.

Actually, a dangerous game on the part of the Frenchman, but the referee firmly pointed to the point. So the Hungarians struck the only shot on target in this match and scored a goal.

And what about the British? Half a time ahead, score – I don’t want to.

The hosts did not create a single dangerous moment at the Hungarians’ goal for the entire game. No one! Not a single dangerous attack was carried out. For 94 minutes the spectators only watched the ball rolling along the penalty area in search of a sharp continuation. And this rolling was pumped by nothing.

If it hadn’t been for the rebound after Foden’s pass, who closed at the far post of the Stones in the 37th minute, the Hungarians would have brought three points from England.