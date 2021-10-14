how Ryan Reynolds wished Hugh Jackman a happy birthday

Ryan Reynolds, perhaps, always knows how to congratulate a loved one on his birthday in an original way. So, every year “goes” to his wife, Blake Lively, and now the famous friend of the actor, Hugh Jackman, has joined her.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman (Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

On the eve of the star “Wolverine” celebrated his birthday – he turned 53 years old. In honor of this, Ryan Reynolds posted a holiday video on TikTok, in which he showed how to properly celebrate Hugh Jackman’s birthday.

@vancityreynolds Socks to be Hugh. ♬ A Million Dreams – Ziv Zaifman & Hugh Jackman & Michelle Williams

In the video, he smiles to the song A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman, where Jackman played the lead role. Then Reynolds lowered the camera and showed the actor’s socks. “Look, I’m not telling you how to celebrate Hugh Jackman’s birthday. So don’t tell me either, ”he wrote later.

Photo: @vancityreynolds

Note that the actors have long been making fun of each other on social networks. It was reported that this is all due to the fact that Reynolds wants to see Jackman in the “Deadpool” franchise, but he does not agree. Recently, for example, Hugh Jackman decided to congratulate Blake on the launch of a line of soft drinks, but did not miss the opportunity to joke with her husband Ryan Reynolds.