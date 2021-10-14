I don’t understand why Gusev went to watch at Toronto

World champion and former NHL club playerspoke about the return of the forwardin SKA.

– To return to the NHL, you have to play, show yourself. Nikita was screened in overseas clubs, he was not taken anywhere. It means that you have to go where you need it. An offer was received from SKA, the forward accepted it. I don’t think he ruined his NHL career with this step. It did not work this time, maybe in a year he will try again.



– By the way, he really has a contract with SKA for only one season. Perhaps just because Gusev will fly away again in the summer to try his luck in the NHL?

– I do not know how they agreed there, but it may well be. Everyone knows that he has a dream – to play in the NHL. It hasn’t worked yet. True, I don’t understand why he went to Toronto for a viewing contract.

– Was it his fault?



– Definitely. Well, what’s the logic here? Only if it is to get playing time and show themselves to other teams. But it’s better to go to the club for viewing, where you have a real chance of taking a place in the squad. And in “Toronto” Gusev initially did not have them.

– Do you mean that Nikita could not break into the shock units of Toronto?

– Of course. We need to go to teams looking for players with certain characteristics, such as Gusev’s. And in “Toronto” these positions were tightly occupied, – said Nikolishin.