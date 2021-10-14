“I really like Valiev. Really a ballerina on ice. For me, this is the favorite of the Olympic season “, reports Tatiana Volosozhar – Figure skating

Two-time Olympic figure skating champion Tatyana Volosozhar shared her opinion about the Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva.

– I’m still looking closely, but in women’s single skating I really like Kamila Valieva. Really a ballerina on ice.

– For the last year there have been disputes over whether Valieva understands Bolero. Do you understand these disputes, is there a doubt that the music is too complicated for her?

– Listen, but if she can convey this on the ice, whether she understands him is a secondary matter. Although if he does, then he probably understands somehow.

– Do you like the way it broadcasts?

– Yes, I definitely like it. And it seems to me that Eteri Georgievna (Tutberidze) is attentive to girls and athletes in general – I’m not just talking about programs. There, not everything comes down to a stick and a carrot, and she is like a mother to them. And he tries to make everything perfect – right down to the hair and manicure. This is probably why she is the number one coach.

– Is Valieva the favorite of the Olympic season for you?

– For me personally – yes, this is a favorite. But I love all our girls, each has something to take, each has its own strengths, – said Volosozhar.

Valieva is not a bouncy! Magic in her skating – thanks to ballet (it’s not for nothing that Camila receives compliments from approx)