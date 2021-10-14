“I was told that the FFKR moved away from Kostornaya. In terms of components, she is behind Tuktamysheva, who has the most smoke breaks in the program, ”says the American journalist – Figure Skating

American journalist David Liz commented on the performance of Russian Alena Kostornaya at the Finlandia Trophy, where she took third place.

“There is a lot of talk in Russia that the competition was supposed to be a lesson for Kostornaya. If you look at the protocols of the free program, there will be Kamila Valieva, Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, Luna Hendrix and Kostornaya herself. Very interesting. The Russian judge put Luna higher than Alena in terms of components, although he did not have such a need.

Before that, I was told that the federation (of the figure skating of Russia) has moved away from Alena, this drama, Rozanov – all this. But even without taking into account the showdown, she did not make the second triple axel in test competitions.

They had a meeting where everyone heard their opinion about themselves, and it is clear that such a performance was not enough: “This is not an Olympic level, we will not give you high marks.” But don’t forget: you have a Russian bonus, an Eteri (Tutberidze) bonus – that’s where such steep ratings come from.

In terms of components, Kostornaya is behind Tuktamysheva, who has the most smoke breaks during the program. Yes, she is a charming girl, but do we have Ice Wars 1999 or are we fighting for the Olympics? I think Kostornaya looked slow, there was a lack of enthusiasm and self-confidence, ”said Liz.

