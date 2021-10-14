Ilya Kovalchuk will go to the Beijing Olympics as a coach and manager of the Russian national team

Ilya will not go to Beijing as a player, but as a member of the coaching staff with managerial functions. Is the end of your career close?

Not a day without loud hockey news! Didn’t have time today Alexander Ovechkin make a double in the match with the Rangers and take another step towards conquering the eternal record Wayne Gretzky, as another informational occasion gave the Russian national team.

Telegram channel “Mutko Against” reported that Ilya Kovalchuk may enter the coaching staff of the national team for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. According to the source, Kovalchuk has already been approved as the team manager – he will become the assistant to the head coach. Alexey Zhamnov on the selection of hockey players.





Earlier it was reported that the head coach of the Russian national team Alexei Zhamnov at the Olympic Games will be Sergey Gonchar, Evgeny Nabokov, Sergey Fedorov and Alexey Kudashov.

Officially, all the innovations and the coaching staff of the Russians should be announced on Monday, the 18th. It is on this date that a press conference with the participation of a circle of interested persons is scheduled. It is already clear that the event will be hot! However, news is already infiltrating the infospace.

“I did not discuss this topic with him. But I think that if Ilya had received this offer, he would have considered it, “Kovalchuk’s agent responded. Yuri Nikolaev to the information that appears.

“All answers on the national team’s coaching staff will be given on October 18. Now the comments are premature, “the head coach of the Russians told us. Alexey Zhamnov…

Does the likely appointment of Kovalchuk mean that Ilya is close to retirement? It is quite possible, although at 38 you could still play. Of course, Ilya has no coaching experience (and where does the current player come from), but the authority and ability to set up the team for the Olympic champion Pyeongchang cannot be denied.

In fact, this is precisely what Ilya’s responsibilities will be. Nobody will force him to stand on the bench. For this there is Zhamnov himself, as well as his numerous assistants, which we have already mentioned. Kovalchuk will have a completely different role in the national team. If Alexander Ovechkin becomes the leader on the ice and in the locker room, then Ilya, in fact, will be Zhamnov’s deputy for selection of players, communication with candidates and other important points.

By the way, this role is no longer new for Kovalchuk. Remember how he came to Avangard Bob Hartley… In fact, even then Ilya became an informal manager.

“He called me right after one of the games. He congratulated and said: “People from Avangard want to see you as their head coach. Alexander (Chairman of the Board of Directors of Avangard. – Approx. “Championship”) – my good friend. You should work there because it is a strong club, a great organization. He is a very strong manager, you will not regret it, “said Kovalchuk in an interview with his colleagues from Sport Express.



You see, Kovalchuk really has managerial inclinations. Perhaps this is also why Aleksey Zhamnov decided to draw attention to Kovalchuk and actually make him his assistant.

“Ilya is an authority among the guys. It is not yet clear in what role he will be involved. But it will help, he has a lot of experience, he will be able to unite the guys. Kovalchuk knows everyone, understands a lot. He will be a good addition to the coaching staff. Does this mean the end of your career? Who knows, maybe after the Olympics he will play again. We skate together, he is in good shape. Perhaps a creative pause is needed, and then she will go out on the ice again, ”the two-time Olympic champion told us Vyacheslav Fetisov.

Well, we are waiting for official information on this matter. In any case, the minimum that will be expected from our team in Beijing is getting into the medals. But, of course, I want to protect the Olympic gold. God grant that Kovalchuk will only contribute in this regard.