“In a Chanel dress with hair like that”: Kristen Stewart ruined her appearance – News

The actress is accustomed to being seen on carpets with perfect styling. This time, Stewart showed off a sloppy hairstyle, and the yellow tint of her hair after bleaching unpleasantly surprised social media users.

Kristen appeared on the red carpet of the BFI Film Festival in London in a gray translucent dress from Chanel strapless and silver sandals with high heels.

After the publication of the photo from the film festival, fans of the beauty from Hollywood left many negative comments. “Someone, dye her hair, I beg you”, “Kristen definitely needs to tint her hair”, “What a terrible yellow!”, “This color is insanely ugly!” a path in a Chanel dress with hair like that, ”wrote the fans.

The movie “Spencer”, in which Kristen Stewart plays Princess Diana, will be released on November 4. The picture will show one of the most difficult periods of the royal family.

“She had incredible energy that I can’t even describe,” the actress admired the princess. Stewart said that she really enjoyed interacting with the children on the set, who played her sons. The girl announced that she wants to become a mother.

With reference to COSMOPOLITAN