“In the past seasons, we did not have exactly those who now determine the quality and design of the game”

Zenit head coach Sergei Semak, in the author’s program of Match TV correspondent Sergei Zimmerman on Radio Zenit, shared his opinion about the team’s performance in the current season of the Champions League, and also explained in detail why the blue-white-blue played in the last two draws of the tournament unsuccessful.

– Why does Zenit look different in the Champions League this year than in the past?

– If we take all our three seasons in the Champions League, then the first one did not work out, although we performed well in terms of points reserve. As for the previous draw, the coronavirus had a very strong impact on our team. We didn’t have a big bench to replace the eliminated players. If three or four players drop out of the squad, it becomes a problem for us. Therefore, it is important that everyone is in the ranks. For example, Malcolm did not take part in matches either in the first or in the second year. Last season, in general, there was a very difficult situation when very young guys came out on the bench, and sometimes in the starting lineup. The same Danila Prokhin, Daniil Shamkin and others who could feel for themselves what it is. In fact, we did not have enough resources.

This year we added variability: Claudinho came, Malcolm is healthy … Plus Wendel, who has adapted this season. Last year he came almost a week before the start. We couldn’t count on him. If you look at it, then we did not have exactly those who now determine the quality and design of the game.

We must properly manage those resources and those qualities that our players have. Now two games have turned out well for us. Of course, from the point of view of the result, I wanted more. But I think in the game against Chelsea we did what we could. We played well. The match against Malmo went very well for us. But this does not mean anything yet. We have four more games ahead. Everything can change. But we would really like to see us continue to play well and take points.

Zenit has three points in the Champions League after two rounds. In the first match, the blue-white-blues lost 0: 1 to Chelsea in London, and in the second they defeated Malmo at home (4: 0).

In the third round match, the blue-white-blue will host Juventus. The meeting will take place on October 10, beginning at 22:00 (Moscow time).