Valeriy Karpin: “It would be ideal if Miranchuk played not in Atalanta, but in some Sampdoria or Verona for 90 minutes”

The head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin shared his opinion about the players’ performance in the European championships.

– I would like our people in Europe to play 90 minutes. If not, then let them not play in Italy… For me, it would be ideal for Miranchuk to play not in Atalanta, but in some Sampdoria or Verona for 90 minutes.

A player from Russia who plays the entire match, or Miranchuk, who comes out for 10 minutes? Counterquestion. Who was the best in Slovenia? Ilicic? Does he play for Atalanta? Miranchuk did not play, but in tests he surpasses those who play in Russia… There he trains against Ilicic and the others. Even in training, you can improve yourself.… Didn’t notice the difference with September when he played.

If Miranchuk doesn’t play again, will I call him? Let’s see who plays. We will look at the state. Miranchuk can play as an extreme striker. Kokorin? When he plays at least something … Miranchuk at least played, – said Karpin on the air of the YouTube channel “Comment.Show”.

Miranchuk joined Atalanta from Lokomotiv in September 2020. This season, he played 5 matches for the Italian club and made 1 assist.

