Jay Lo in a bikini was captured in the arms of Ben Affleck

On July 24, Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 52nd birthday. And on this occasion, she shared spicy pictures on Instagram.

In addition to the fact that the singer officially confirmed the rumors about her reunion with Ben Affleck, by publishing a photo of a man in his arms and kissing, the star also posted a series of pictures in a bikini.

“I have a birthday ❤️ 5 2 … what is he doing …”, – wrote the star under some of the pictures.

Also read

In the pictures, Lopez poses in a monogram bikini and flowing kimono from Valentino, the artist is also wearing a hat and pink platform sandals. Jennifer and Ben Afleck are on vacation and have been photographed on a luxury yacht.

Jay Lo has shown her figure in a swimsuit many times, the artist has something to brag about, because in order to look like that, she works in the gym almost every day. But the audience saw such spicy photos with their beloved for the first time. Previously, the couple was only photographed by the paparazzi.

Jen and Ben, by the way, have already met before and in November 2002 even announced their engagement. Then the couple was so popular in Hollywood that journalists nicknamed her “Bennifer”. Affleck and Lopez’s wedding, scheduled for September 14, 2003, was canceled the day before. Lopez was also engaged to her former lover Alex Rodriguez.

Read also: Weddings, scandals and broken engagements: 10 men by Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez: street style, sports, outings (10 photos)



Share this: Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Telegram Viber Email Copy link