Jay Lo in spectacular outfit took the stage at MTV Video Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez flew to New York for a reason.

The 52-year-old artist attended the MTV Video Music Awards last night at the Barclays Center in New York.

Jennifer took the stage to present the very first award of the evening. Lopez wore a mini skirt with lace-ups on the sides and a cropped black top with lace-ups from David Koma that accentuated the singer’s perfect abs and neckline.

Jennifer Lopez / Getty Images

Also read

Jennifer let down her long hair, which was wrapped in curls, did makeup and manicure in a light shade. The singer was shod in transparent pointed sandals with high heels.

“Happy 40th birthday, MTV!” she said on stage. “Today is your party and I have to tell you that today I feel so good to be here in my hometown to participate in the VMA,” Lopez said from the stage.

Earlier in the day, the star was photographed in Manhattan in a more modest everyday look. Then the singer was in a blazer and jeans, and high boots with heels.

Jennifer Lopez / Getty Images

Recall that at the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony, 35-year-old Megan Fox was most impressed. She walked out onto the track in a sheer Mugler dress.

Megan Fox / Associated Press

Read also: In a dress with a revealing neckline and in the arms of her lover: Jennifer Lopez on the red carpet in Venice

Jennifer Lopez’s stylish outings (16 photos)



Share this: Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Telegram Viber Email Copy link