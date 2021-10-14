Jennifer Aniston told who forced her to lose weight at the beginning of her career

At the end of the summer, we discussed with you the beauty secrets of the 52-year-old actress Jennifer Aniston, who manages to brilliantly circle aging and look ten or even twenty years younger. To this day, she remains one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood, but at the beginning of her career, by her own admission, she had a hard time, because she was literally forced to lose weight, even though she was not overweight.

Jennifer Aniston is a well-known advocate of fitness and healthy eating, so it’s hard to imagine that she once loved fries and mayonnaise sandwiches the most. One single conversation with an acting agent made the then-future celebrity completely rethink her eating habits. Jennifer herself calls it “the disgusting truth of Hollywood.”

Every few months, we witness a new round of criticism regarding skin-smoothing filters and Photoshop for models and celebrities. People are increasingly talking openly about the hypocrisy of the fashion world, where artificial flawless images are created that make real women feel insufficiently beautiful, thin and well-groomed. However, do not forget that until recently, no one dared to stutter about such a thing, and those wishing to become famous followed any strict requirements, tormenting themselves with diets and sports.

In 2019, American publicist Saul Austerlitz released the book “A Generation of Friends”, which revealed exclusive details from the filming of the show, which became a real phenomenon. In particular, the author shared that casting for the series was not easy. So, in order to get the role of Rachel Green, Jennifer Aniston had to fulfill the tough demand of her agent.

“The agent told her bluntly that she needed to lose about 13.6 kilograms if she wanted to stay in Hollywood. Los Angeles in those days was a cruel place for actresses and generally a difficult place for women, so Agent Aniston had to travel with her from audition to audition to help and support her, ”writes Austerlitz.

But if you thought that such a dialogue between them occurred due to the fact that Aniston was overweight, it is clarified on the pages of the book that the young actress looked slender and beautiful at that moment. However, her agent insisted that the camera adds an average of 4.5 kilograms, which means she urgently needs to lose weight. As a result, she threw off the necessary weight, and later got a role in the TV series “Friends”, which became a landmark in her career and brought her worldwide fame.

From milkshakes and chips to daily workouts and fasting

Jennifer Aniston never hid that she works very hard to keep her body in the form in which we can observe it on screens. We previously wrote about the 52-year-old actress’s eating and sports habits, which may seem pretty extreme to many of us.

For example, a celebrity is a fan of intermittent fasting, when she eats as usual for 8 hours, and completely abstains from meals for the next 16 hours. It is also worth adding about her workouts, which she attends five days a week. Usually, an actress does not adhere to one single program, but combines various sports.

However, this was not always the case. In an interview with the cult magazine Rolling Stone sometime in 1996, Aniston said that in the past her menu was far from healthy and balanced. “My diet was really terrible at the time. It mainly included milkshakes, fries and sandwiches with mayonnaise and other sauces. – the actress shared. “Mayonnaise on white bread is the most delicious thing in the world.”

“Then my agent told me about it directly. And that was one of the sweetest things he ever did for me. – Aniston admitted. “It’s a disgusting truth about Hollywood, but I didn’t get a lot of work back then because it was too hard.”

So, despite the criticism, Jennifer is grateful to her agent that his words at one point made her reconsider her attitude to nutrition. “I am glad that I began to notice what exactly I fill my body with. It was amazing to see the changes in him. I never knew before that I could have such a body. “

