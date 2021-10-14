Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: a love story of a couple

The romance of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in the early 2000s differed from other stellar couples with its passion, brightness and sincerity between these lovers. From the outside, it seemed that this couple had an ideal relationship and that they were destined to always be together. However, how surprised the whole world was when he learned about the end of the love story of the stars, which was about to develop into marriage.

Read Jennifer Lopez plans to spend as much time as possible with ex Ben Affleck

Recently it became known that J. Lo and Ben Affleck have restored their communication. Probably, the reason for this was the rupture of stars with other partners. In April 2021, Jennifer announced that her engagement to famous baseball player Alex Rodriguez had been canceled, and Ben had severed his romantic relationship with actress Ana de Armas back in January 2021.

The love story of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck met in 2002. Both stars “healed” love wounds, because the singer was then going through a divorce from dancer Chris Jud, and the actor suffered from unrequited love with Sandra Bullock, with whom he played in the movie “Forces of Nature”.



The love story of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck / Photo Getty Images

She connected the lonely hearts of the stars of the film “Gigli”, in which they played the main characters. According to the plot, a romance breaks out between their heroes. Unsurprisingly, this also happened in real life. Although the film received a number of anti-awards, the celebrity rapprochement did take place.

Ben and Jennifer’s romance was gaining momentum. The singer enthusiastically and willingly told the press the story and various details of their love. Feeling such a passion, J.Lo even starred with her beloved in her video for the song Jenny from the block.



The love story of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck / Photo Getty Images

In 2002, Affleck gave his beloved a luxurious engagement ring with a pink diamond, which made it clear to everyone that the actor really fell in love and was serious. The lovers rejoiced at each other and were beside themselves with happiness. However, it did not last long.

After a while, the stars began to face various problems that undermined their relationship. The actor began not to be satisfied with the strong personality of Lopez and he constantly felt “in the shadow” of his beloved.



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck / Photo Getty Images

The wedding of Hollywood stars was to take place in Santa Monica, and the ceremony was scheduled for September 2003. However, a few days before the appointed date, the couple shocked with their breakup. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spent about a year together. The initiator of the divorce was the actor, who at some point felt tired of his public romance.

The singer took this break up very hard. Later in an interview, she told how she suffered from separation from her beloved, whom she considered the love of her life.



Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: a love story / Photo Getty Images

However, life moved on and the former lovers also moved forward. After breaking up, Jennifer married her longtime friend and singer Mark Anthony, to whom she gave birth to twins in 2008. But, the relationship between the spouses did not work out and they divorced in 2014.

After the end of the novel, Ben told the press that he felt extreme relief from the fact that he ended the relationship with the pop diva. Later, the man married actress Jennifer Garner. However, after many years of marriage and the birth of three common children, Affleck still divorced his wife.

Reunion of actors in 2021

In April 2021, J.Lo announced that she had officially parted ways with fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The couple planned a wedding, which they postponed several times due to quarantine, but they never got married. There was a difficult period in their relationship, which ended in a break.

Within 2 weeks, her ex-lover Ben Affleck was noticed near Jennifer’s estate in Los Angeles. Together they spent a lot of time. Then there were rumors on the network about the reunion of the former betrothed 17 years after the break.

Subsequently, Jennifer and Ben spent the weekend at a ski resort in Montana, where the actor has his own chalet. They were spotted at the airport. And after a while, the lovers enjoyed their vacation in the actress’s mansion on the ocean in Florida. This estate was once acquired by Lopez with Alex Rodriguez.

The Western press even wrote that the performer plans to move to Los Angeles in order to be closer to the real chosen one.

J.Lo and Affleck only fueled rumors of a reunion. Once the paparazzi caught them kissing passionately. When these shots appeared on the network, it finally became clear that “Bennifer” is together again.

The couple often walked together, not hiding from the public, but did not officially announce the renewal of the relationship. The lovers enjoyed a new stage in life and dreamed of a joint future.

To view all photos, scroll to the right:

There was even information on the network that the actor plans to propose to his beloved for the second time so as not to lose her again. It is not yet known whether the proposal took place on J.Lo’s birthday, as Affleck wanted to do.

The actress does not often talk about her personal life, so any statements on this topic always attract the attention of the public. In a recent interview, she admitted that she was never as happy as she is now.

On July 24, Jennifer Lopez turned 52. On her personal page on Instagram, she published several photos, among which there was a frame where her passionate kiss with Ben Affleck was captured. Thus, the star officially announced her reunion with her ex-fiancé.



Reunion J.Lo and Ben Affleck / Photo from Instagram Jennifer Lopez