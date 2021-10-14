Jessica Alba reveals what helped her build a nearly $ 1 billion company

Since then, Jessica Alba has been forced to fight skeptics, develop a strategy for communicating with critics who were worried about her business acumen. The actress is a co-founder of the Honest Company and also holds the position of the chief creative director and is a member of the Board of Directors of the company.

The actress and businesswoman stated that she loves facts and data. According to her, every time another skeptic tells her why all this should not have happened, she loves to ask questions and then amaze them with the collected data. Alba noted that oversight is a powerful reinforcement of the training strategy.

– added the businesswoman.

– added the businesswoman.

Jessica Alba said what helped her build a successful company / Photo Getty Images

Jessica Alba noted that in order for the company to get off the ground, it was necessary to work very hard. She stressed that every detail counts. Since 2012, the company has experienced ups and downs. For the actress, the key point was “disconnecting from outside noise.”

I think the secret to success is to surround yourself with extremely smart people, mission-focused and confident, independent of company size, that you are syncing.

– shared Alba.

Jessica Alba’s company went public in 2021. According to the data CNBC, the Honest Company share price reaches almost 10 dollars for each, and the market capitalization is 855.7 billion dollars. According to the data US Securities and Exchange Commission, the actress will 6.7% or 2,822,559 company shares.