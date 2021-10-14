John Jones kicked out of Jackson-Wink MMA – Boxing / MMA / UFC

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones has been kicked out of the Jackson-Wink MMA. This was announced by trainer Michael Winklejohn.

Jones was arrested last month for domestic violence and car burglary.

“I was very upset. This was hard. The hardest part was hearing that his daughter asked to call the police. I have three daughters, so it was not easy for me to hear that.

I have a wife and three daughters, and I teach women self-defense. Each time I endure his troubles more and more heavily.

I just talked to him. Said, “John, here’s the thing, man. You are just like my little brother. You need to quit drinking and tidy up a few things in your life before heading back to the gym. “

Therefore, at the moment he does not go to training. He is forbidden to appear in the hall. It seemed to me that I should do this, because it is crazy to expect some kind of change, ignoring the problem.

There are all sorts of sixes around him who do not want to tell him the truth. Maybe he will hate me for it, but I had to tell him everything as it is, ”said Winklejohn.

