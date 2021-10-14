Johnny Depp boycotted in Hollywood because of the trials with Amber Heard – UNIAN

According to Depp, the attitude of the producers has changed towards him.

American actor Johnny Depp said that he was boycotted by Hollywood producers because of the trials with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Reported by The Sunday Times.

According to Depp, due to the accusation of domestic violence, the attitude of the producers has changed towards him. For example, the film “The Great” with his participation has not yet received a premiere date.

“And why? Because Hollywood is boycotting me?” Depp complained.

He also added that he will soon tell the whole truth about their relationship with Amber Heard.

Recall that the couple got married in 2015, but their marriage lasted only one year. Later, the actor sued his ex-wife after she told one publication that she was a victim of domestic violence. Depp lost court last year to a publication that previously wrote that he beat Heard. At the same time, on August 2, 2021, a New York court partially granted Johnny’s petition, who accused Amber of lying about donating money to charity.

You may also be interested in news:

Author:



Diana Mogilevich