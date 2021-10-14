Johnny Depp wants to catch Amber Heard in a lie

Litigation between the former spouses continues. This time Johnny Depp is suing the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) as part of his divorce from Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard (Photo: Jason Merritt / Getty Images)

Back in 2016, as part of their divorce proceedings, Amber agreed to donate her $ 7 million to charity. In 2021, Amber had to respond to allegations that she didn’t actually donate the money and instead put it in her pocket. “The stories that Mr. Depp threw up criticizing Amber for not yet redoing all the money promised for charity is another desperate attempt to divert attention from the findings of the British court regarding the charges of domestic violence against Mr. Depp,” said the actress’s lawyer.

According to the lawyer, Hurd did not transfer all the money to the foundations due to the fact that “Depp filed a lawsuit against her and she was forced to spend millions of dollars to defend against false accusations.” After the end of the trial, Amber is going to donate the promised amount to charity.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp (Photo: Ian Gavan / Getty Images)

Johnny Depp now wants to review the ACLU’s financial statements to make sure Amber actually donated money. He believes she only donated a couple hundred thousand dollars, TMZ reports.

Johnny appears to be doing this in an attempt to overturn a London judge’s ruling that the headline “Johnny Depp beats up his wife” did not defame him. He has already demanded a reconsideration of the case.