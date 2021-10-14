Kairat players are unhappy with Kurban Berdyev’s defensive football

Head coach of “Kairat” Kurban Berdyev faced with misunderstanding from the players of his team. The Championship was informed about this by a source familiar with the situation.

“They expected more from Berdyev. He plays defensive football, there is no game as such. The players within the team are already unhappy that the team is playing against outsiders like that, ”the source said.

From 2001 to 2013, Berdyev headed Rubin, with whom he twice became the champion of Russia, won the Cup and two Super Cups of the country. From 2014 to 2017 he worked at Rostov, after which he returned to the Kazan club, where he spent two more years. This summer, the specialist took over the leadership of Kairat.

“Kairat”, gaining 44 points in 23 matches, takes the third place in the standings of the Kazakhstan Premier League. “Astana” (53) is the leader in the championship, “Tobol” (52) is on the second line. In the remaining rounds Berdyev’s team will play against Aktobe, Astana and Zhetysu.

In the League of Conferences “Kairat” with one point in the asset takes the third place in the group and is three points behind “Karabakh” and “Basel”. The closing quartet “Omonia” is inferior to Berdyev’s wards in terms of additional indicators.