Karpin on nutrition and recovery in the national team: Many players are imbued with it. They wondered why they were not told about this in the clubs – 10/14/2021

A source: RIA News”

– Does the power change affect the players’ condition?

– 500% no. This is nonsense, which they write that, they say, the sugar has been removed, everything is gone, injuries have begun … It is clear where all this is coming from.

<iframe loading="lazy" title="Коммент.Шоу | Карпин в прямом эфире." width="696" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/NYperLrFdy8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe> An error occurred during download.

– Where? We do not understand.

– I’ll tell you later.

– From the medical headquarters of the previous team?

– Well, you see, you (addresses to Konstantin Genich – approx. Sports.ru) you know everything. Sugar as such was removed. But there is sugar in the fruit, there is honey. I myself have always used a lot of sugar. Thank God it didn’t bother me because of genetics. And now I also drank coffee with honey at the training camp. And nothing, okay, did not die.

Read also

I cannot influence the clubs, but I am happy that they came to the October training camp in such a state. Not expected. This is what I can influence. At the September camp, we had a lot of meetings, conversations about a professional approach to oneself.

We were able to influence, many were impressed. I know that a lot of people began to stick to what they saw in the national team. They found it helped. From nutrition to recovery.

I know that many football players in clubs recovered after the game as they did in the national team. For example, after the game of the national team, immediately cold water, hot water, massage that disperses lactic acid.

</p> <p style="width:100%;height:0;position:relative;;display: inline-block;" class="viqeo-embed viqeo-horizontal viqeo-embed--25c1c46e058914e3c5bd" data-vnd="25c1c46e058914e3c5bd" data-profile="410" data-aspectratio="0.5625"> <iframe loading="lazy" src="https://cdn.viqeo.tv/embed/?vid=25c1c46e058914e3c5bd" width="100%" height="100%" style="position:absolute;" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe> </p> <p> An error occurred during download.

The food has not changed. They just removed those things that they don’t need. The football player does not need cakes when he is in the competition period. May I have a cake? Yes, you can. Nobody says you can’t. Once a week – okay. Even psychologists say that when you are on a strict diet, once a week you need to give the body a psychological release.