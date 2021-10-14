Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom showed their 10-month-old daughter Daisy Venice. Touching family shots!

Are the stars looking for the perfect wedding venue?





Legion-Media

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom with their son Flynn and daughter Daisy











The 36-year-old singer and 44-year-old actor flew to Italy with their daughter Daisy. The star couple was spotted in Venice along with the baby and other family members, including Orlando Bloom’s son from model Miranda Kerr, 10-year-old Flynn. Celebrities went sightseeing, took selfies and did not hide their feelings in public.

During a romantic walk in private, Katy Perry and Orlando decided to disregard their protective masks, although the country is still under quarantine. The couple decided to enjoy the city from all angles and took a ride on a gondola. A nice bonus – perfect cocktails for a photo.

For the release, Katie chose a Prada denim sundress, complementing it with a simple white T-shirt and Celine bag. Orlando opted for an equally simple look in soothing colors.

It is possible that celebrities are eyeing a location for their perfect wedding. Perry and Bloom got engaged more than two years ago, but still have not got married due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the appearance of baby Daisy Dove.