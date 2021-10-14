Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom starred together for the first time

Orlando Bloom and Keti Perry made their debut as a duet on the same screen: together they starred not in full-length and not even in a short film, but in a propaganda commercial. They appeared before the audience in the form of elderly people, having changed almost beyond recognition – yellowed teeth, gray hair, deep wrinkles. The “new” look of the stars is a merit of the make-up artists for the video aimed at defending democratic rights. The ad in the dystopian genre takes the viewer into 2055, when the heroes of Bloom and Perry, having lost their right to vote, live under the yoke of a totalitarian regime, and urge people from 2021 to fight for their rights right now.

Urgent message from 2055: Voting is a right and freedom of elections is currently under threat. The law “Act for the people” is about the fact that every voice will be heard. And if you believe that voting should be simple and accessible for everyone, act now, support the law. The future is in our hands, – Orlando signed the announcement video.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry

This is a law, the draft of which was adopted by the House of Representatives of the US Congress by a majority vote in March this year. The law was named “Act for the People” and is aimed at simplifying the entire voting system as much as possible. And although, according to public opinion polls, the majority of Americans support the draft of the new law, it is actively opposed by the Conservative Republican Party.

Keti Perry and Orlando Bloom expressed their position creatively. The premiere of the social video took place yesterday, while the couple and their children are on vacation in Italy. Many believe that the actor and singer are planning to have a wedding there – on Valentine’s Day in 2019, Orlando proposed to Katie, but there was no official ceremony.