Katy Perry spoke about raising her daughter

Recently, the daughter of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom turned one year old. In honor of this, the star mom decided to share her secrets of raising baby Daisy Dove with the LVR Magazine.

The singer admitted that when she became a mother, she realized that her daughter is “everything she ever looked for.” According to Katie, she really enjoys spending time with her daughter. “During the filming of Orlando in Prague, I constantly ran away to take a walk with her and vilify her in my arms,” the star admitted. “I like it when she points to an object and says yes, I don’t know if I’m doing the right thing, but I also just say yes, it doesn’t matter if it’s a cat or a tree.”

Perry shared with reporters that she tries to devote all the time to the child: “I’m not worried about my schedule. My daughter is my advantage. All that matters to me is our common happiness, ”she added.

We will remind, Orlando and Katie became parents in August last year. The newborn baby was named Daisy Dove. Note that for Katie she became the first child, and the actor already has a son from his marriage to Miranda Kerr. The relationship of lovers cannot be called ideal: the couple met in 2016, met for about a year, and then broke up. After spending a couple of months apart, Katie and Orlando decided to get back together, and already in 2019, on Valentine’s Day, the actor proposed to Katie, to which she agreed.