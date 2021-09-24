Kim Kardashian has started producing a new show

A celebrity is preparing a new sensation

At the beginning of summer, the shooting of one of the most famous reality shows in the world – “The Kardashian Family” was completed. Kim Kardashian regretfully parted ways with the project that made her a household name and now appears to be gearing up to produce a new show. The day before, the celebrity shared a photo in Stories showing a set of microphones, captioning it: “Day 1”.

Kim Kardashian, @kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian was one of the brightest participants in the reality series The Kardashians, which aired for 20 seasons from 2007 to 2021. Back in 2020, the celebrity with sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner signed a multi-year agreement to “create global content” with Hulu.