Kristen Stewart admitted after the premiere of the film “Spencer” that she had a hard time playing the role of Princess Diana

The premiere of the new film “Spencer” about Princess Diana, starring Kristen Stewart, took place in London.

The film takes place at the royal estate of Sandrigham during the 1991 family Christmas. According to the director of the film, these three days became fateful for Princess Diana – it was then that she decided to part with Prince Charles. In the film, viewers are invited to plunge into the cycle of deep feelings of Princess Diana.

Kristen Stewart as Lady Dee, screenshot: Instagram

“This is especially felt in those moments that she spent with her sons. Each video, each photograph shows how full of life she was at such moments,” – said Kristen Stewart in an interview with the BBC. The film describes just three days in the life of Princess Diana during Christmas. It was then that she felt lonely and trapped in the royal family’s trap. It is on these days that Diana decides to part with Charles.

Kristen Stewart admitted that the role of Princess Diana was not easy for her.

“In the role, I felt even taller. I experienced such sadness and chaos. I can imagine how difficult it was for her during these three days in fact. But despite this, I felt amazing in this role!” …

This film again renewed the discussion about why another film about Princess Diana is needed. After all, many are sure that for a long time, money is simply earned in her name.

Kristen Stewart as Lady Dee, screenshot: Instagram

“For us, the first step has always been about someone we love very much. Where art ends and business begins is a rather broad topic. But I believe in the power of art. I believe that art helps us understand the essence of people,” said Kristen Stewart …

Film critics are already suggesting that Kristen Stewart may receive an Oscar for the role of Princess Diana.

