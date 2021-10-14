Kristen Stewart talks about her sexuality and dating women

The star of the vampire saga “Twilight” Kristen Stewart has admitted her desire to hide her bisexuality.

So, the 30-year-old actress gave a candid interview to InStyle and starred in a photo shoot for the cover of the magazine. The celebrity has been dating screenwriter Dylan Mayer for over a year. She also recalled that she started dating women at the age of 21. Then she did not like to discuss her sexual orientation. (see photo below).

“When I first went to see a girl, I was immediately asked if I was a lesbian. I felt that there might have been things that hurt the people I was with. But I was not ashamed to become an open lesbian, I just I do not like publicity in this matter, “ – admitted Stewart.

The actress also stated that she hid her sexuality even when playing homosexual characters. However, she chose such stories for a reason. In her opinion, this is how she demonstrated to the audience the things that she defended.

