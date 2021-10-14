Kurban Berdyev – coach, Rubin, where he works now, which club is coaching, Kairat; Berdyev is being bullied by fans in the championship of Kazakhstan – October 14, 2021

Coach Kurban Berdyev is a unique figure for Russian football. He raised Kazan Rubin in the RPL for the first time in history, and a few years later already won the Premier League with him (two titles in a row at the end of the 2000s). He made noise with that team in the Champions League (he also won Guardiola’s Barcelona) and influenced the entire Russian championship: it was almost impossible not to borrow Berdyev’s defensive football methods with his successes.

After Rubin Berdyev performed another miracle – 5 years ago his Rostov almost became a champion. This was the last time Berdyev made a real noise in the RPL. Due to financial problems in Rostov, he returned to Rubin for two years, could not agree with Fedun about heading Spartak, and still did not find himself in the Russian national team – although rumors about this had been circulating for several years …

Since the spring of 2021, Berdyev began working in Kazakhstan. In May, the legendary coach became an advisor to the chairman of the supervisory board of “Kairat” and took over the support of the work of the main staff and the club’s academy.

In August, Berdyev took over as head coach of Kairat. The most expensive team in Kazakhstan failed in the championship race (it was only the third) under the leadership of Alexei Shpilevsky and looked completely insecure before the debut group stage in European competitions. Berdyev was supposed to rectify the situation in the championship, and also ignite in the League of Conferences – but something went wrong.

Berdyev immediately changed the attacking system of “Kairat” with 2 central defenders to the branded 5-3-2 and began to pump standard positions. But the old methods did not give an instant result in Kazakhstan – a failure with Ordabasy and a draw with Karaganda Shakhtar finally threw Kairat away from the leading Astana and Tobol. The gap from the first place is now 9 points – although at the time of Berdyev’s appointment there was only 5. Until the end of the championship there are only three rounds – “Kairat” simply has no chances for first place.

Kairat has problems not only in the domestic championship – in the League of Conferences it is not very successful either. Draw with Cypriot Omonia, defeat to Basel and only third place in the group. So far, dreaming about the Eurospring is not working either.

According to the “Championship”, Berdyev had difficulties not only with the result, but also in communicating with the players. The players are allegedly dissatisfied with the head coach because of the defensive style in which Kairat acts even with outsiders.

But the main hate against Berdyev in recent weeks comes from the fans of Kairat. They are extremely unhappy with the coach, boo the team and make noise on social media. For example, after the defeat at Basel it was like this.

daniksmagu: “Ha ha! Gathered in the second half with Basel? Yes, this opponent did not begin to finish you off, seeing your weakness. “Kairat” has turned into a wretched wretch “

justspock: “The footballers of Kairat and Berdyev have no shame or conscience! How can? There is only money, money and money in their head. And for the game, club and fans them ##### “

kaliyevn: “Berdyev, go away”

Berdyev’s contract with “Kairat” is valid until the end of 2021 – the parties signed an agreement for only six months. So far, the situation looks like the coach is unlikely to receive an extension, but everything can be changed by the correction of the situation in the League of Conferences or the desire of the leadership to give Berdyev another chance. Still, the coach did not fail at a distance – he simply could not quickly correct the situation in the team.