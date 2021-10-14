Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons’ situations could lead to changes in NBA collective bargaining agreement – Basketball

Current situations with star players Kyrie Irving (Nets) and Ben Simmons (Sixers) could lead to changes in the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement.

The NBA has previously obliged club employees, including management representatives and business workers, to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. At the same time, according to the rules of the league, basketball players do not require compulsory vaccination.

Leaders and team owners across the league are expressing frustration at the double standards for players like Irving, who didn’t get vaccinated but worked closely with vaccinated Brooklyn employees. At the moment, Kyrie is at risk of missing the 2021/22 season due to the refusal of the vaccine. It is assumed that the union of the league players during the next round of negotiations on the CBA may make concessions and agree to mandatory vaccinations for basketball players.

Club executives have also criticized the recently introduced super-maximum contract rule to keep NBA stars in their clubs. In fact, players with such agreements often provoke exchange situations. A prime example is Simmons, who requested an exchange a year after the $ 177 million contract went into effect (up from $ 170 million thanks to the Australian being in the top five of the season).

