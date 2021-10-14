Larionov was fired from the post of coach of the Russian youth ice hockey team :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

He was replaced by Oleg Bratash. And the two-time Olympic champion will now be preparing a reserve for the national team.

Igor Larionov

The head coach of the Russian youth hockey team Igor Larionov was transferred to the position of the head coach of the Olympic team (the nearest reserve of the national team). Oleg Bratash was appointed head coach of the youth team. This was reported on the website of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (FHR).

For 60-year-old Larionov, this season is the third in the Russian national team system. In the 2019/20 season, the specialist was part of the coaching staff of the national team under the leadership of Valery Bragin at the World Youth Championship, where the Russians won silver. Then he was appointed head coach of the youth team, at the 2021 world championship in Canada, the team finished fourth. Now the specialist will start preparing a reserve for the national team.

Larionov also served as the head coach of the national team at two stages of the Eurotour last season – the Karjala Cup and the Swedish Games.

Before joining the national team, Larionov had no coaching experience. He is a two-time Olympic champion, four-time world champion and three-time Stanley Cup winner with the Detroit Red Wings. Larionov also took part in the 1981 Canadian Cup, victorious for the USSR national team.

Bratash has been working in the system of Russian national teams since 2015. Previously, the 55-year-old specialist was a coach in the youth team and the head coach of the Olympic team.

FHR President Vladislav Tretyak explained the reshuffle in the national teams by an increase in efficiency. “The reshuffle is associated with an increase in the efficiency of preparation for the upcoming tournaments. Larionov’s rich experience will help in preparing the reserve for the national team. Bratash has been working in the system of Russian national teams for many years, achieved success with youth teams at the club level, ”Tretyak said.