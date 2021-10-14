Lawrence Stroll: Two years at Williams was a period of agony

Lance Stroll made his debut in 2017 at Williams, when the team was already in trouble. Although it was then that Lance took to the podium for the first time in Formula 1, for most of the season he was attacked by those who doubted his ability, believing that he was only on the team thanks to his father’s money. Lawrence Stroll recalls those times with sadness.

Lawrence Stroll: “Lance made his Williams debut and it was two years of agony. He was used to winning, trained for two or three hours every day, followed his diet, but he knew that 18th place was the maximum that you could count on if the weekend was without problems. Therefore, it was very important for me that in 2019 he received a normal car.

In all the youth series, where the cars are almost the same and there is not much to do with them, Lance has proved that he deserves a place in Formula 1. At the beginning of his career, he won many titles in karting, won in Formula 4 and in Formula 3, many of those , with whom he fought then, are now performing in Formula 1. He showed what he is capable of.

Last year he received a normal car, but even then we were often unlucky. Lance did well and finished fourth in the individual competition, but then his tire exploded in a race where he could climb the podium. We were often unlucky, but this was the first time Lance got a car that allowed him to be successful.

Everyone knows that a racer is as good as his car is fast. You can put any world champion behind the wheel of a car that takes 18th place in speed, and he will be 18th or 17th, but certainly not the first.

Lance is probably having a hard time being the son of the boss. At least that’s how it seems to me. But I never thought of him playing in any other team. “