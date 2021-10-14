Leonardo DiCaprio plans to star in the remake of “One More”

The Danish tragicomedy One More Each, which last Sunday won an Oscar in the Best International Film nomination, will have a remake – the production rights for the English version were acquired by Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way. DiCaprio himself plans to play the main role, which was played by Mads Mikkelsen in the original film.

At the moment, the search for a screenwriter is underway. The director’s chair is still vacant, and the original director Thomas Winterberg will act as the executive producer of the remake.

One More Each – the story of four friends who work as school teachers and are going through a midlife crisis. One day they decide to test in practice a curious theory, according to which, in order to feel happy, it is enough to have 0.5 ppm of alcohol in the blood. Inspired by the results of the experiment, friends do not stop there.

Winterberg’s film, in addition to the Oscar, received more than 30 various awards, including four European Film Academy awards (including the main one), BAFTA and Cesar awards, Danish national awards and a number of festival prizes.

DiCaprio can be seen this year in Adam McKay’s and Netflix’s apocalyptic comedy Don’t Look Up, where the actor starred opposite Jennifer Lawrence, Timothy Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill and Meryl Streep.