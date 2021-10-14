Leonardo DiCaprio shared a new photo and scared fans

Leonardo DiCaprio in his personal blog shared a shot from the filming of Martin Scorsese’s new film “Killers of the Flower Moon” with his participation. In the picture, the idol of millions looks noticeably older. The artist’s face is covered with wrinkles, and the hair does not seem very clean. The post caused a stir among fans.

It’s makeup or fatigue in the photo – it is not clear. The opinions of the fans of the star were divided. Some believe that Leo just got used to the new role, others believe that the actor has really changed.

“Is that really Leo? What happened, you can’t recognize him,” – quotes the portal “Dni.ru” commentary of one of the scared fans of the star.

“Of course, it’s him. How can you not recognize DiCaprio. It’s all for the role,” – another fan shares his guesses.

The Oscar-winning actor has one of the main roles in the new Western thriller Scorsese. The film will tell viewers about the secret investigation of the FBI organization. The character DiCaprio will try to help the indigenous population, which was in danger after the discovery of oil. The premiere date is still unknown. The artist is simultaneously completing work on another project – the film “Don’t Look Up” by Adam McKay.